Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Down 2.6% After Insider Selling

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $68.39 and last traded at $68.39. Approximately 1,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,250,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.24.

Specifically, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,106 shares of company stock worth $14,196,563. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

