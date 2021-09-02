Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce $253.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $249.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.00 million. Sterling Bancorp posted sales of $246.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

STL stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $27.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

