Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.10.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $61.04 on Monday. Western Digital has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 87.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.