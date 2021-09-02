Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Elys Game Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 27,008 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 9,546% compared to the typical volume of 280 call options.

ELYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group started coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ELYS traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $5.80. 28,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,890. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $135.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%. On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elys Game Technology news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

