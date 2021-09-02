Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of nCino Call Options (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,370 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 333% compared to the average volume of 1,010 call options.

Several research firms have commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino stock traded up $10.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.88. The stock had a trading volume of 44,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,558. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66. nCino has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,254,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 128,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,069.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $385,139.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,765.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 87.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 146.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.