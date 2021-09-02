StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 55,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,425,304 shares.The stock last traded at $46.35 and had previously closed at $47.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, reduced their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth $4,421,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth $1,567,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in StoneCo by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,728,000 after purchasing an additional 361,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in StoneCo by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,400,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,931,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

