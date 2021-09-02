Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Stoneridge stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $23.71. 81,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.42. Stoneridge has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

