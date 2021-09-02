StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 644 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after buying an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after buying an additional 3,961,067 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after buying an additional 318,857 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,930,000 after buying an additional 1,267,669 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,502,532 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

