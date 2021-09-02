StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,000 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,250. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

PAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

