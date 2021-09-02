StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $635,000 Investment in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.65. 12,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,839. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $26.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63.

