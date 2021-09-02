Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.92

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 69646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Subaru Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Subaru Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

