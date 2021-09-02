Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.92

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 69646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.65.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Subaru Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)
Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.
