Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 29th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS SSUMY opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,414,000.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sumitomo has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation and Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media and Digital, Living Related and Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical and Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

