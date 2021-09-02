Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) Insider Buys A$32,895.00 in Stock

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) insider Mark Verbiest bought 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$15.30 ($10.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,895.00 ($23,496.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Summerset Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th. Summerset Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Summerset Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages in New Zealand. It provides independent living, care centers with rest home, and hospital-level care and memory care centers, as well as rest home care, and respite and short-term care services.

