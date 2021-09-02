Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) Insider Buys A$32,895.00 in Stock

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) insider Mark Verbiest bought 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$15.30 ($10.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,895.00 ($23,496.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Summerset Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th. Summerset Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

About Summerset Group

Summerset Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages in New Zealand. It provides independent living, care centers with rest home, and hospital-level care and memory care centers, as well as rest home care, and respite and short-term care services.

