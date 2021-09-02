Summit Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,125. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.29 and its 200-day moving average is $185.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

