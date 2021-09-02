Summit Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 797 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 853.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $505.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,613. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $491.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.59. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $321.77 and a 1 year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

