Summit Financial LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $2,187,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

ICE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.11. 25,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

