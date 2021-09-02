Summit Financial LLC Takes $272,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $3,029,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $14.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $578.01. 12,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $594.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

