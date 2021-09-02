Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000.

SPYG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.39. 27,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,053. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $68.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

