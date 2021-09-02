Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stake Boosted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Sun Communities by 4.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUI stock opened at $206.25 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $206.34. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 97.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUI. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.