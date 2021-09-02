Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$64.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price objective (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.50 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

