Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,345 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after acquiring an additional 526,760 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 164.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after acquiring an additional 434,437 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NYSE:NOVA opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. On average, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.