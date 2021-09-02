Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 813,200 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the July 29th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

SUN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.22. 333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 434.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

SUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.