Swipe (SXP) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.77 or 0.00007526 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $706.88 million and approximately $125.12 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00061213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00136380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $411.90 or 0.00821648 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00047998 BTC.

About Swipe

SXP is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 187,368,789 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.