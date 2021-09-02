Swiss National Bank Has $137.42 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,003 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $137,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 109,092 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,168,000 after acquiring an additional 627,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.89. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

