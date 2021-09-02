Swiss National Bank Has $169.91 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,194,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,937 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of DuPont de Nemours worth $169,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.