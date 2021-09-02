Swiss National Bank Has $174.76 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,339,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,469 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $174,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $135.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average of $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

