Swiss National Bank Purchases 47,026 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,163,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,026 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $149,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $79,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,065 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $64,981,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $76.83 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,896 shares of company stock worth $414,605. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

