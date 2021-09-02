Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $164,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,675.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $592.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $594.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

