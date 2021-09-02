Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 50.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after purchasing an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,426,000 after purchasing an additional 203,592 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $333.63 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $335.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.58 and its 200-day moving average is $264.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

