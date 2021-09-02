Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Hits New 1-Year High at $335.00

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $335.00 and last traded at $334.52, with a volume of 3065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $334.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,467 shares of company stock valued at $110,053,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,700,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 42.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

