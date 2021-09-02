Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.830 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $4.11 on Thursday, reaching $337.74. 692,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,720. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.58 and a 200-day moving average of $264.14. Synopsys has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $338.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.