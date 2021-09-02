Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.36. 1,464,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,277. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

