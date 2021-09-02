Tadpole Finance (TAD) 1-Day Volume Tops $14,595.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for $13.32 or 0.00027397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $3.07 million and $14,595.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00064281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00131749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00156486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.18 or 0.07563683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,553.53 or 0.99898072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00841653 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

