Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.
Tapestry has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years. Tapestry has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tapestry to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.
Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37.
In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
