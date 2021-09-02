Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Tapestry has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years. Tapestry has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tapestry to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

