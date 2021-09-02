Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

TTM has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tata Motors has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tata Motors by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after buying an additional 5,352,367 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Tata Motors by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,681,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,495,000 after buying an additional 1,831,724 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Tata Motors by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,524,000 after buying an additional 1,646,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tata Motors by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,651,000 after buying an additional 505,333 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,315,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,999 shares during the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

