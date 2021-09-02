Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 14,068 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.