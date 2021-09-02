Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 60,609 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 179.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,396 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,609 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,905,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,284,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,626,000 after buying an additional 32,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

WDC opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.71. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.29 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

