Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 6,424 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.26% of GrafTech International worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAF. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at about $105,458,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 93.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,580,000 after buying an additional 3,139,001 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 66.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,540,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after buying an additional 2,210,988 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 1,216.6% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,939,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after buying an additional 1,792,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 3,010.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after buying an additional 1,580,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

GrafTech International stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 2.47%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

