Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,571 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average is $85.17. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

