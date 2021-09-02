Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 71,805 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 71,805 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Interface were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Interface by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 46,669 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Interface by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 86,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 59,695 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 10,312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of TILE opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.