Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in August

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 427,900 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the July 29th total of 346,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 611.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of THNPF opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Technip Energies has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $18.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

