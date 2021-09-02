Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TECK.B. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.94.

TECK.B traded up C$1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.90. 518,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,287. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.92 billion and a PE ratio of 98.42.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

