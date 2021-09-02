Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TECK.B. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.94.

TECK.B traded up C$1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.90. 518,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,287. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.92 billion and a PE ratio of 98.42.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

