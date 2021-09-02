Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNK. TheStreet cut Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.33. 343,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.09.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

