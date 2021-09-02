Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $219.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.44. 1,122,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,327. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.25. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $300,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,684.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,556,000 after acquiring an additional 137,834 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,175,000 after acquiring an additional 53,751 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.