Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 849,200 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the July 29th total of 657,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $7,207,219. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teleflex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $2,845,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $397.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.40 and a 200 day moving average of $403.07.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.80.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

