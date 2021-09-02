Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Short Interest Update

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the July 29th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

NYSE:TDS opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

