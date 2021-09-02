Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Telos in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of TLS stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $32.95. 9,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 822.75. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,796,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $38,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 860,351 shares of company stock valued at $26,540,031 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after purchasing an additional 812,526 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,053,000 after purchasing an additional 782,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,644 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 466,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after purchasing an additional 165,296 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

