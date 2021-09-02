Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) CEO Sells $1,800,400.00 in Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:TPX opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,002,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,898 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,695,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,347,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

