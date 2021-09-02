Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $1.11 billion. Terex posted sales of $765.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%.

TEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Terex stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.31. 3,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,724. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.66. Terex has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Terex by 56.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 7.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 463.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.