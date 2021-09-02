TerraUSD Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $72.54 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005796 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006490 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,426,610,135 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.